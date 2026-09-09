JWST May Have Discovered a New Cosmic Object: The Black Hole Star

A decade later, a leading theory may finally explain Tabby’s Star, the galaxy’s weirdest star.
LIGO may have found an impossible black hole, hinting at primordial relics from the Big Bang.
DESI and DES studied dark energy. Together, what can they tell us?
Could sending a quantum twin across the galaxy make you both old and young at the same time?
It's possible that an event horizon is forming right behind and you won't know until its too late.
Are there no alien signals to find... or do we need to update how we search for them?
Physicists hope Planck stars can save us from black hole singularities and paradoxes.
Galaxies older than the universe? Webb's findings keep defying our best explanations.
Earth's core: solid or liquid? Yes — we know more about distant galaxies than our own interior.
Gödel found a time-travel solution in General Relativity, revealing spacetime can loop on itself.