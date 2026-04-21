© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS Space Time

Earth’s Core Should Be Impossible. A New State of Matter Explains It.

Season 11 Episode 26 | 16m 16s

Is Earth's core solid or liquid? Yes. Our planet's interior has been harder to study than the cosmos. We can send probes to the solar system's edge, and telescopes can see the most distant galaxies—but the 6,400km to Earth's center are opaque to light and beyond any drill. Our best tool is listening to distant earthquakes and piecing together how seismic waves bounce through the interior.

Aired: 04/15/26
Watch 14:42
PBS Space Time
Something Disturbing Happens When You Solve Einstein's Equations This Way
Gödel found a time-travel solution in General Relativity, revealing spacetime can loop on itself.
Episode: S11 E25 | 14:42
Watch 18:46
PBS Space Time
Martian Soil Is Deadly. And That's Why It Might Support Life
Tardigrades can survive almost anything—even most of Mars. But one Martian chemical stops even them.
Episode: S11 E24 | 18:46
Watch 18:18
PBS Space Time
Is the LHC Creating Dark Matter?
The Higgs boson may open a portal to hidden particles that could explain dark matter.
Episode: S11 E23 | 18:18
Watch 19:02
PBS Space Time
Dark Energy Is Driving the Universe Apart. We May Finally Know Why.
The universe expands faster. “Dark energy” may not be constant after all.
Episode: S11 E22 | 19:02
Watch 16:26
PBS Space Time
Our Only Chance To Finally Unlock The Gravity Particle
There’s a new generation of experiments that may unlock the gravity particle.
Episode: S11 E21 | 16:26
Watch 18:33
PBS Space Time
The Particle We’ve Been Chasing for 30 Years Might Not Exist
The universe thrums with quantum fields, except something may be missing: the sterile neutrino.
Episode: S11 E20 | 18:33
Watch 18:42
PBS Space Time
The Universe Itself Might Be Hiding the Gravity Particle From Us
Gravitons, the particle of quantum gravity, may be impossible to detect.
Episode: S11 E19 | 18:42
Watch 25:02
PBS Space Time
Heisenberg Made a Discovery in 1925. We Still Can't Explain It
2025 was the international year of quantum science, but today we examine its origins.
Episode: S11 E18 | 25:02
Watch 21:17
PBS Space Time
Do We Live in the Rarest Solar System In The Universe? We're about to find out!
We’ve found lots of “habitable” worlds but we don’t know what factors are needed for life.
Episode: S11 E17 | 21:17
Watch 21:31
PBS Space Time
The Gravity Particle Should Exist. So Where Is It?
What is the graviton, and does it even exist?
Episode: S11 E16 | 21:31
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!