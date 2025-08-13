© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
PBS Space Time

Why Is All DNA Right Handed?

Season 11 Episode 8 | 18m 56s

The molecular basis of all life is mysteriously asymmetric, only using molecules on one side of what should be the equivalent mirrored pairs. The universe has a similar mirror asymmetry, and it may be that our very DNA inherited its twist from the underlying handedness of reality.

Aired: 07/16/25
Watch 17:14
PBS Space Time
Why The Multiverse Could Be Real
Can something that exists be bad science?
Episode: S11 E9 | 17:14
Watch 17:21
PBS Space Time
Are The Fundamental Constants Finely Tuned? | The Naturalness Problem
Did God have any choice in creating the world? So asked Albert Einstein
Episode: S11 E7 | 17:21
Watch 18:19
PBS Space Time
The Crisis In Physics: Are We Missing 17 Layers of Reality?
What if, just before we reach the bottom, we find out that reductionism fails?
Episode: S11 E6 | 18:19
Watch 19:03
PBS Space Time
Is Our Model of Dark Energy Wrong? | New 4.2σ Results
The biggest news in cosmology in recent years is that dark energy may be fading away.
Episode: S11 E5 | 19:03
Watch 18:50
PBS Space Time
Is There A Simple Solution To The Fermi Paradox?
Does this also explain why there are no aliens?
Episode: S11 E4 | 18:50
Watch 16:58
PBS Space Time
Quantum Energy Teleportation is Real!
Quantum energy teleportation may be as close as we get to transporter beams. But how close is that?
Episode: S11 E3 | 16:58
Watch 14:50
PBS Space Time
Why Didn’t Antimatter Destroy The Universe?
Why is there any matter in the universe? A new antimatter breakthrough at LHC holds clues.
Episode: S11 E2 | 14:50
Watch 16:30
PBS Space Time
New Evidence: Earth Had Rings (and Might Regain Them)
There’s an extremely good chance that Earth once did have a ring system.
Episode: S11 E1 | 16:30
Watch 17:23
PBS Space Time
How Astrophysics Can Literally Save the World
How is it possible to tell if a space rock will one day collide with the Earth?
Episode: S10 E37 | 17:23
Watch 15:58
PBS Space Time
Your DNA's Codes Are (Probably) From Outer Space
Did you know that many of us have up to 4% neanderthal DNA?
Episode: S10 E36 | 15:58
