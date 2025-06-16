© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
The Future of your Public Media Station is in Jeopardy
PBS Space Time

Is Our Model of Dark Energy Wrong? | New 4.2σ Results

Season 11 Episode 5 | 19m 03s

The biggest news in cosmology in recent years is that the mysterious universe-accelerating entity we call dark energy may be fading away. The evidence for this is now strong enough that enormous effort is going into confirming this result. So what’s it going to take, and when are we going to know?

Aired: 05/28/25
Watch 18:19
PBS Space Time
The Crisis In Physics: Are We Missing 17 Layers of Reality?
What if, just before we reach the bottom, we find out that reductionism fails?
Episode: S11 E6 | 18:19
Watch 18:50
PBS Space Time
Is There A Simple Solution To The Fermi Paradox?
Does this also explain why there are no aliens?
Episode: S11 E4 | 18:50
Watch 16:58
PBS Space Time
Quantum Energy Teleportation is Real!
Quantum energy teleportation may be as close as we get to transporter beams. But how close is that?
Episode: S11 E3 | 16:58
Watch 14:50
PBS Space Time
Why Didn’t Antimatter Destroy The Universe?
Why is there any matter in the universe? A new antimatter breakthrough at LHC holds clues.
Episode: S11 E2 | 14:50
Watch 16:30
PBS Space Time
New Evidence: Earth Had Rings (and Might Regain Them)
There’s an extremely good chance that Earth once did have a ring system.
Episode: S11 E1 | 16:30
Watch 17:23
PBS Space Time
How Astrophysics Can Literally Save the World
How is it possible to tell if a space rock will one day collide with the Earth?
Episode: S10 E37 | 17:23
Watch 15:58
PBS Space Time
Your DNA's Codes Are (Probably) From Outer Space
Did you know that many of us have up to 4% neanderthal DNA?
Episode: S10 E36 | 15:58
Watch 16:35
PBS Space Time
Will The Big Bang Happen Again (and Again)?
What if the Big Bang was just an endless cycle?
Episode: S10 E35 | 16:35
Watch 19:39
PBS Space Time
The Final Barrier to (Nearly) Infinite Energy
Why are billions suddenly being pumped into fusion startups?
Episode: S10 E34 | 19:39
Watch 16:36
PBS Space Time
The Crisis in Physics: Why the Higgs Boson Should Not Exist!
The universe should've collapsed after the Big Bang, but a light Higgs boson let us exist.
Episode: S10 E33 | 16:36
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!