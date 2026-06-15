Behind the Lens: How to Build a Library

A raw portrait of a young blind woman’s struggle for survival and independence.
An Afghan director is forced to flee home with his wife and daughters.
An artist’s canvas becomes an embattled space.
One man runs a marathon in hopes of lifting the veil of racial terror in his town.
Former child slaves in Ghana help their rescuer find others trapped in enslavement.
A teenage girl escapes a genocide and makes a meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom.
An unlikely group of nursing home residents launch a movement during the pandemic.