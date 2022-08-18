© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Sanditon

Episode 5

Season 2 Episode 5 | 53m 05s

Lennox and Colbourne’s rivalry over Charlotte comes to a head, while Georgiana makes a decision that will impact her future. Edward’s manipulation of Esther takes a dark turn, Alison realizes what she's been missing, and Tom’s woes come to a head.

Aired: 04/16/22 | Expires: 02/26/23
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Sanditon Season 3
  • Sanditon Season 2
  • Sanditon Season 1
Watch 52:45
Sanditon
Episode 6
Charlotte struggles to share her true feelings. Georgiana’s worst fears are realized.
Episode: S3 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 5
Charlotte and Colbourne rush to Augusta’s aid. Tom is delivered some devastating news.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 4
Charlotte attempts to distance herself from Colbourne. Meanwhile Georgiana is unravelling.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 3
Colbourne’s shooting party goes ahead and Charlotte has to confront all that she’s lost.
Episode: S3 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 2
Georgiana faces a nearly impossible task. Arthur makes a new friend.
Episode: S3 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 1
Charlotte arrives back in Sanditon—fiancé in tow—for the society event of the year.
Episode: S3 E1 | 53:05
Watch 52:55
Sanditon
Episode 6
On the season finale, will any of our heroines get their happily ever after?
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:55
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 4
Tension mounts for Charlotte when Colbourne and Colonel Lennox reunite at a garden party.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 3
Charlotte and Colbourne reach an understanding. She and Colonel Lennox enjoy an encounter.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 2
Charlotte starts a new job and Georgiana receives bad news.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:05
