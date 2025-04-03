-
Dave Mika, speaks to Jessie Sexton, Marketing Manager for Lubeznik Center for the Arts .
Dave Mika, host of "Eye on the Arts Radio," talks with Linsey Carrigan of PAWS Resale Plus Local & Artisan Manager, Humane Indiana.
Dave Mika, host of "Eye on the Arts Radio," talks with Steve Scott, Artistic Director of the Dunes Arts Foundation and nationally recognized director Lili Ann Brown about The Acting Company of New York's touring production of August Wilson's "Two Trains Running" on Monday, March 24, 2025, at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center in Michigan City, Indiana.