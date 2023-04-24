Lakeshore PBS launches new season of local series ‘Eye on the Arts’

Eye on the Arts” is set to premiere its eighth season on Wednesday, March 15 at 7 p.m.

“Eye on the Arts” is a half hour program that showcases a diverse range of local artists, artistic organizations, events and stories, demonstrating the power of arts in people’s lives, and how art and culture improve the quality of life for residents throughout Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.

Vice President of Video Production at Lakeshore PBS, Tony Santucci, has been the executive producer of “Eye on the Arts” for its last seven seasons.

“The team and I are committed to uncovering vibrancy of life elevated by the arts within our communities. It’s a chance to share the arts’ capability as an economic driver, a foundation for quality of place, and its powers of rehabilitation and expression,” Santucci said . “We let the artists speak for themselves and the result is an honest and intimate snapshot at what it means to create and share.”

At the helm once again, Santucci leads the production for the eighth season of the Lakeshore PBS original series with assistance from Alex Hernandez, Kevin Lunn, Miguel Arteaga and Tom Duncan.

“‘Eye on the Arts’ is a fantastic show to help produce! The show is a welcomed challenge because each artist we highlight requires a different approach to shining a light on what makes them unique,” producer Tom Duncan said. “I get to interview interesting people who contribute to the local culture, as well as highlight art forms that audiences might not know about. I cherish the experience of the art making process with the artists; like feeling the calm of a park in the afternoon sun with Christine Newton or watching as Laura Gutzwillier transforms strands of fabric into vivid felt paintings were some standouts so far.”

Newton is an artist scheduled to be featured in the upcoming season of “Eye on the Arts.” Finding calm and serenity through plein air painting (painting outdoors), Newton uses her art to bring feeling and emotion to everyday landscapes.

“It was a wonderful experience working with the Lakeshore PBS production team. Tom and Alex made the interview and filming very easy and relaxed. They were professional, talented, fun to work with, and respectful of my work and space,” Newton said. “‘Eye on the Arts’ showcases and promotes local talent and educates the community on all the culture that is right here in our community. It’s also a great value to each individual Artist to have their work recognized.”

Gutzwiller is an artist featured in the eighth season of “Eye on the Arts.” Through fabric and needles, she creates wondrous and vibrant felt paintings that instantly draw the viewer’s eye.

“Working with the team from Lakeshore Public Media was so much fun! I was way out of my comfort zone, but they helped me relax and be myself. They were so professional and kind. Their genuine interest in my art was encouraging and helped me open up; just like talking to friends,” Gutzwiller said. “I hope communities see it [Eye on the Arts] and feel more connected through the stories and perspectives. Sharing, listening and learning from each other can reach far and wide. Programs like this really lift my spirits and I hope others feel the same!”

Additional segments will include spotlights on a children’s book author, a ceramicist, a photographer, and an artist who uses wood, paint, resin and broken glass to create dazzling and mesmerizing depictions of animals and people.

The “Eye on the Arts” series garnered a slate of awards throughout its airing including the Northwest Indiana public media station’s first Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award in 2021 in the Outstanding Achievement for Arts/Entertainment, Short Film category. The series was nominated for the same award in 2020 and three more times in 2022.

“Eye on the Arts” is made possible by is made possible through the financial support from Legacy Foundation, NIPSCO, Purdue University Northwest, South Shore Arts, The Indiana Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts, and by viewer contributions. More information is available at LakeshorePBS.org/Donate.

“‘Eye on the Arts’ is a great example of the type of unique programming we pride ourselves in producing for our viewers. It’s a show dedicated to exposing our audience to a wide array of arts, while also highlighting the arts and artists in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland,” Vice President of Development, Carl Kurek said.

“Eye on the Arts” currently airs on Lakeshore PBS Wednesdays at 7 p.m. The series can also be streamed online at LakeshorePBS.org/Watch or via the free PBS Video App available to download on popular digital platforms like Amazon Fire TV, ROKU, Apple TV, iOS and Android. Lakeshore PBS’ channel listings and full TV schedule can be found on the website. Schedule

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, DISH Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. The live broadcast can also be streamed online at LakeshorePBS.org or via the free PBS Video App on popular digital platforms.