Local businesses invited to Lakeshore Public Media studios

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Members of the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland business community are invited to Lakeshore Public Media’s Gamenight Tailgate networking event being held at their studios in Merrillville, Ind. from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, August 17. The event prefaces the Friday, August 18 premiere of Lakeshore’s prep football coverage, “Gamenight.”

The Gamenight Tailgate event presents the opportunity for prospective sponsors to tour the local nonprofit media station, which includes the set of the upcoming prep sports production. Through this tour, attendees will be gain insight into how Lakeshore will honor their sponsors on “Gamenight” through on-set branding and segment marketing opportunities. For more information about sponsorship and the event, email sponsorship@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

While touring the station, attendees will have the opportunity to meet President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, Chuck Roberts, who assumed his role at Lakeshore in February. Throughout the event, guests can talk with staff and learn about the services Lakeshore Public Media offers to the community as well as services available to businesses. Activities, refreshments and door prizes will be available.

“It’s important for us to connect with members of our local business community as much as possible to make sure they are aware that there are numerous opportunities for them to reach our audiences across radio, television and digital platforms,” Carl Kurek, vice president of development for Lakeshore Public Media, said. “But we also want them to know that, at the same time, their financial support of our organization helps fund all of the important work we do in the community from local news and other special productions to educational family events.”

Beginning August 18, Lakeshore Public Media’s prep football show, “Gamenight,” can be heard from 6-10 p.m. every Friday night. The coverage can be accessed on Lakeshore Public Media - 89.1FM and the livestream at LakeshorePublicMedia.org, with viewable coverage on the station’s Facebook page, facebook.com/LakeshorePublicMedia1, and YouTube channel, @lakeshorepublicmedia.

Lakeshore Public Media, which operates Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Media – 89.1FM, has been a public broadcasting entity based in Northwest Indiana for nearly 35 years. Their mission is to enrich the lives of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana residents through lifelong learning, the celebration of human diversity, and engagement in civic concerns. For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org.