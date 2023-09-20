© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Indiana to receive $32.9 million in first round of CHIPS and Science Act funding

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 20, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT
A sign outside the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Crane, Indiana.
WFIU/WTIU
The Naval Surface Warfare Center at Crane, Indiana will be one of the locations of the newly created Microelectronics Commons, funded through the federal CHIPs and Science Act.

Indiana will receive $32.93 million in the first round of funding from the federal CHIPS and Science Act, a measure to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

The initial funding round comes from the U.S. Department of Defense. The Naval Surface Warfare Center in Crane will be one of the locations of the newly created Microelectronics Commons, a national microelectronics manufacturing network.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) was one of the bill’s lead authors. He said Wednesday’s announcement shows that Hoosiers are “leading the way” in connecting the country and the Midwest to the “innovation economy.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Indiana joined with Illinois and Michigan to submit a proposal for the funding, styling themselves the Silicon Crossroads.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith