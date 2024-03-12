Lakeshore PBS premieres new season of Whitney Reynolds Show

Lakeshore Public Media’s television broadcast, Lakeshore PBS, the presenting station of the Emmy-nominated series, the Whitney Reynolds Show (WRS), airs the new season April 8, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. The WRS is a topic-based talk show that is driven by positive change through real-life issues.

“Lakeshore is elated to partner with the Whitney Reynolds Show in bringing these empowering stories to Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland for a new season. The program inspires growth and positive change for the audience. Whitney has an empathic and charismatic approach to all those she interviews, regardless of their status, which emboldens a sense of community, certainly here at home,” Chuck Roberts, president and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media.

Whitney Reynolds, host, Executive Producer, and “Chief Inspo Officer” of the WRS began growing the show at the age of 25 by launching Whitney Reynolds Media. In 2012 the show changed its initial concentration and moved to the PBS platform. The WRS is an independently owned television show that ran for nearly 10 seasons before the show was picked up for national syndication. The show aired nationally through PBS on January 6, 2021, with Lakeshore PBS as the presenting station.

"This season, we dive into thought-provoking and inspiring stories that explore topics at the heart of our communities. From uplifting conversations with change-makers to in-depth explorations of important social issues, we invite everyone to join the discussion, celebrate resilience, and explore the powerful human experience,” Reynolds said.

The WRS is recognized for its commitment to delivering enriching television programming, positioning itself as a prominent provider of insightful programming. In the upcoming season, this tradition persists, providing audiences with a unique platform to explore a wide range of topics, including personal and professional development, health, relationships, and social issues. Episodes such as “Forgotten City,” “Dream Catchers,” “A Moment in Time,” “Midlife Movement,” “Everyday Detectives,” and “Social Entrepreneurs” showcase the diverse theme awaiting viewers’ engagement.

The WRS is dedicated to being a safe space for delicate life stories. The tagline of the show, "your story matters," works to promote inclusion, invoke motivation, and drive social and individual change. The show is supported by interviews with celebrities, everyday people, and experts.

“There’s power in the story and our show is a safe space for complete vulnerability and transparency. I’m amazed at the resilient storytellers I have on the show this season and can’t wait for their inspiration to flood the nation,” Reynolds said.

The WRS has been widely recognized for its outstanding content, garnering numerous accolades over the years, including five Telly Awards and two Emmy nominations. Season seven of the show aims to build on this success, offering viewers even greater entertainment value and substance.

Reynolds has won a host of awards throughout her career, with recent recognition coming from Crain’s 40 under 40 and an additional Chicago-Emmy nomination in 2023. Other accolades include:

Telly Gold Winner for People’s Choice in 2022; Telly Bronze Winner for National Programming in 2022; I Am Woman Award from Endure Charities, Chicago Bulls 2022; Telly Bronze Winner for Overcoming Racism, 2020; Stevie Award Winner for Video of the Year; Humanitarian Honoree by We Dream In Color; Board of Managers of the Service Club of Chicago; Racial Justice League Member for the YWCA; Central Advisory Council Member for Dress For Success Worldwide; Judge at the Illinois International Pageant; Council Member for Baylor Women’s Council; Board Member for Saving Lives Foundation.

Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, DISH Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts can be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Additional viewing is available on the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV and other popular streaming services like Hulu Live and Local Now. A free Lakeshore Public Media, all-access app, is available in Apple, Google, Amazon, and Kindle app stores, that allows users to stream Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts with on demand viewing plus additional features.