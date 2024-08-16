Indiana's unemployment rate continues its streak, worsens for fourth straight month

Indiana’s unemployment rate worsened slightly in July — a trend that has continued over the last four months. New preliminary data shows a significant increase in the unemployment rate from this time last year.

The unemployment rate for July stands at 4 percent — slightly better than the national average which is at 4.3 percent. This time last year, the rate stood at 3.4 percent after seasonal adjustments to the data — an increase of 0.6 percent over the span of a year.

Despite a worsening unemployment rate, Indiana saw an increase in its labor force participation rate, which is a measure of the number of working age people who have jobs or are actively looking for work. It currently stands at 62.5 percent, a slight increase from June.

