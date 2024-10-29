Lakeshore Public Media Selected for Public Media Digital Transformation Program

Lakeshore Public Media is among 50 public media stations selected to participate in the Digital Transformation Program, a virtual program developed by the Poynter Institute to educate, assist, and coach public media senior leaders and their staff on the best strategies and tactics to transform their organization’s digital operations and culture.

"It is a great honor to be selected for the Digital Transformation Program by our friends at CPB. There are great things going on here at Lakeshore Public Media and this program will help to take them to the next level on our digital platforms and create more opportunities to interact with the communities of Northwest Indiana. The LPM team looks forward to what we will accomplish through the support of this program," Chuck Roberts, President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, said.

The program includes online coaching and training to station leader Roberts and four to six other staff members, to accelerate their digital transformation efforts. Designed in partnership with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and funded by CPB, the new program builds on the strength and success of the first Digital Transformation Program, which in 2022-23 trained 79 public media entities and 458 station personnel.

“CPB is committed to advancing innovation,” said Patricia Harrison, CPB president and CEO. “The Digital Transformation Program will provide coaching and resources to help stations accelerate their digital development and share best practices for achieving audience and revenue growth.”

In addition to one-on-one and peer group coaching sessions, the program will include a series of educational webinars, work exercises, and resource materials that span the program curriculum. The new phase of training, known as the Fundamentals Track, will be delivered virtually over nine months to two cohorts of 25 station leaders and their station’s personnel each year for three years.

“Poynter is excited to welcome these public media professionals to the program as part of our partnership with CPB,” said Poynter President Neil Brown. “We’re proud to be able to help these stations transform to a more audience-first, digital focus and build deeper connections with their community as well as grow revenues to strengthen their financial foundations.”

The stations selected, from Alabama to Washington State, Hawaii to New York, include 22 public radio stations, 12 public television stations and 16 joint license stations. One group of 25 stations will start in January 2025 and the other in March.

About Lakeshore Public Media:

Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, DISH Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21, while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts can be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Additional viewing is available on the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV and other popular streaming services like Hulu Live and Local Now. A free Lakeshore Public Media, all-access app, is available in Apple, Google, Amazon, and Kindle app stores, allowing users to stream Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts with on demand viewing plus additional features.

About CPB

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967, is the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting. It helps support the operations of more than 1,500 locally managed and operated public television and radio stations nationwide. CPB is also the largest single source of funding for research, technology and program development for public radio, television, and related online services. For more information, visit cpb.org, follow us on Twitter @CPBmedia, Facebook and LinkedIn and subscribe for email updates.

About The Poynter Institute

The Poynter Institute for Media Studies is a global leader in journalism education and a strategy center that stands for uncompromising excellence in journalism, media, and 21st-century public discourse. Poynter faculty teach seminars and workshops at the Institute in St. Petersburg, Florida, and at newsrooms, conferences, and organizations around the world. Its e-learning division, News University, offers the world’s largest online journalism curriculum, with hundreds of interactive courses and tens of thousands of registered international users. The Institute’s website produces 24-hour coverage about media, ethics, technology, and the business of news. Poynter is the home of the Craig Newmark Center for Ethics and Leadership, the Pulitzer Prize-winning PolitiFact, the International Fact-Checking Network and MediaWise, a digital information literacy project for young people, first-time voters, and senior citizens. The world’s top journalists and media innovators rely on Poynter to learn and teach new generations of reporters, storytellers, media inventors, designers, visual journalists, documentarians, and broadcasters. This work builds public awareness about journalism, media, the First Amendment, and discourse that serves democracy and the public good. Learn more at poynter.org.