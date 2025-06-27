The artist turning heads and changing minds with her $200K robot dog

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode "How taking a second look can change your everything"

In communist Poland, the radio gave Agnieszka Pilat's family hope. Now, as an artist and techno-optimist, she hopes her portraits of robots and machines will change minds about the future of tech.

About Agnieszka Pilat

Agnieszka Pilat is a Polish-born artist whose work focuses on the intersection of technology and art. She is known for her unique series of technology portraits. She taught Basia, her Boston Dynamics robot dog, to paint.

Since she sees robots as the modern upper echelons, she describes herself saying, "I am a propaganda artist and I work for the machine." She is a guest artist at Agility Robotics and SpaceX.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHourand email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Agnieszka Pilat

Related TED Talk: Meet NEO, Your Robot Butler in Training

Related TED Playlist: How to live with robots

Related NPR Links

Short Wave: A robot dog is training on Earth to be able to go to space one day

The Indicator: It's actually really hard to make a robot, guys

Short Wave: Preserving humanity in the age of robots

Copyright 2025 NPR