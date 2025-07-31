Indiana State Fair opens Friday with art and music exhibit, livestock shows, unusual food options

The 168th Indiana State Fair begins Friday at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, featuring an art and music exhibit, a circus and some unusual food options.

A national touring exhibit called The Art of Music Experience will make its home at the fair, free to all fairgoers. It showcases dozens of album covers and the stories behind them.

State Fair official Anna Whelchel said it fits in perfectly with the theme of this year’s fair: The soundtrack of summer.

“The fair comes to life with the sounds and the senses and the sights. So, when you come out this year, just close your eyes with your family and friends and just listen to everything that happens at the fair,” Whelchel said.

There are also free concerts every day of the fair, including Three Dog Night, Melissa Etheridge, a Beatles tribute act and Indianapolis’ own Babyface.

A big top circus makes its return to the State Fair, with three free shows each day featuring a human cannonball, crossbow artist and more.

True to its agricultural roots, there are also livestock shows every day of the fair, including cattle, dogs, horses, rabbits, sheep and more.

No State Fair is complete without the food. This year’s offerings feature everything from pickle fried Oreos to cotton candy lemon shakeups — and a treat with State Fair spokesperson LeRoy Lewis’s favorite food: Little Debbie Honey Buns.

“We have a Honey Bun burger,” Lewis said. “I mean, that’s really — I don’t know, my wife’s going to kill me because I’m going to gain at least three pounds from just that.”

Many of the “Taste of the Fair” foods are from local vendors. That includes Jessop Candy Products’ Butterscotch Apple Crunch — sliced apples with warm caramel sauce and crushed butterscotch popcorn; a chicken Philly egg roll dipped in hot honey lemon pepper buffalo sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing, from Taste of Home Catering; and the American Dairy Association Indiana’s key lime pie milkshake.

There’s also a vegan option in the Taste of the Fair: an Indianapolis Philly sandwich from Black Leaf Vegan Food Truck. It's made with plant-based meat, sautéed peppers and onions, and topped with a “cheez” sauce on a toasted hoagie.

The State Fair is open from Aug. 1-Aug. 17, closed Mondays. You can find more information at IndianaStateFair.com.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.