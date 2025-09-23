New Details From Officer-Involved Shooting Released

Officials have shared new details about the fatal shooting incident that occurred Saturday in New Chicago while police were at the scene in response to a different death investigation.

In an update Tuesday, the Indiana State Police(ISP), who is investigating the shooting on behalf of the New Chicago Police Department — standard practice for most police shootings — said two New Chicago police officers fired shots at a man who had allegedly "become agitated" with them while they were responding to the report of the deceased individual, killing him.

The Lake County Coroner's Office concluded the first decedent, 46-year-old Aaron Onohan of New Chicago, suffered a cardiac arrest. The man who was fatally shot by the two officers was identified as 64-year-old Benjamin Scott and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Scott and Onohan both resided at the location of the incident, though their relationship was not made clear. Officials have not shared the names of the police officers who shot Scott.

State police on Monday said a preliminary investigation showed that Hobart Fire Department paramedics and New Chicago Police Department officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a deceased subject, later identified as Onohan, at the home in the 200 block of Huber Boulevard, which has a Hobart address but is in the town of New Chicago. The coroner's office had already been dispatched to the scene to investigate Onohan's death when Scott was fatally shot.

ISP said the investigation remains active and that completed findings will be submitted to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office for final review.