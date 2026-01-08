Following Thursday’s storms, NIPSCO, one of the largest public serving power companies in the state, reported a high number of power outages due to the severe windstorms and heavy rain.

As of Thursday evening, NIPSCO's online interactive map reported that 1,791 customers were experiencing power outages across the state. Of those customers, 1,034 were in Gary, 97 in Hammond, 23 in LaPorte and 41 in Merrillville.

A hazardous weather outlook for the region has been issued by the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts temperatures to drop this weekend following Thursday nights storm with snow likely to follow Saturday and Sunday.