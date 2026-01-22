Warming Centers to Combat the Extreme Temperature Drop

Extremely hazardous weather conditions are coming to the Region, local agencies have notified people of various warming shelters open to the public.

The National Weather Service(NWS) predicted temperatures to fall 25 degrees below zero and warned of a high risk of frostbite. A large number of schools have also announced to families that Friday will be an e-learning day.

With wind chills, the temp is predicted to be hitting almost 40 degrees below zero, according to NWS.

Local fire departments and government agencies have shared social media posts listing various warming center locations around the Region. The following is a compiled list of confirmed warming centers that will be open over the weekend:

Riley Park Hall, 1005 E. Chicago Ave., East Chicago

Jean Shepard Community Center, 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive, Hammond

Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave., Hammond

Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond

Lincoln Center, 2450 Lincoln St., Highland

Whiting Family YWMC, 1938 Clark St., Whiting

Portage-Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage

Portage Library, 2665 Irving St., Portage

South Haven Library, 403 W. 700 N., Portage

Valparaiso YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing, Valparaiso

Porter County Public Library, Valparaiso Branch. 103 Jefferson St., Valparaiso

Daybreak Resource Center, 500 Don Hovey Drive, Valparaiso

People can also visit the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website to check for additional warming centers in the area.