Midwest Beat Blues Holiday Blues Show 2025

For this week's 12-19-25 radio program, host and producer Tom Lounges has pulled together a wide variety of Holiday-themed blues tunes from his deep library of songs.

This week's program opens up with a brand new holiday single that dropped just this week from the amazing blues woman JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR who will perform for us here in the Region on MARCH 31st at Hobart Art Theater.

Some of the artists heard celebrating the holidays on this very special edition of “MIDWEST BEAT BLUES” include -- ETTA JAMES, STEVE CROPPER, LITTLE ED & THE BLUES IMPERIALS, LIGHTNIN' HOPKINS, MICHAEL BURK, KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD, EDDIE CAMPBELL, BENNY TURNER, CHARLES BROWN, KATIE WEBSTER, KOKO TAYLOR, BUDDY GUY, CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM, and many others.

