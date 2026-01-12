Midwest Beat Blues: January 9, 2026

This week's program opens up with some brand new tracks from such artists as TINSELY ELLIS, WILLIE NELSON, CHARLIE MUSSLEWHITE and TOMMY CASTRO & THE PAINKILLERS. Host Lounges put together a set of blues tunes about the topic of telephones that includes songs by TRUDY LYNN, MOJO DADDY and DAVE HOLE among others.Later the listeners will hear some time-honored classic songs reinvented over the years by the likes of BUDDY GUY, PAUL RODGERS, THE ROLLING STONES and CLARENCE "GATEMOUTH" BROWN.The second hour of the show is steeped in killer guitar blues that begins with a double shot of B.B. KING teaming-up with two other legendary guitar slingers. What follows is some impressive and rarely heard tracks by iconic axe men as ROBIN TROWER, PAT TRAVERS, ALVIN LEE and DUKE ROBILLARD.