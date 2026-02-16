Midwest Beat Blues: February 13, 2026

"MIDWEST BEAT BLUES" is hosted and produced by Tom Lounges and is presented weekly by Tom Lounges Record Bin in downtown Hobart on the LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA airwaves and online stream.

The first 30-minutes of this week's "MIDWEST BEAT BLUES" program begins with some classic sides laid down by iconic bluesmen like MAGIC SLIM, LITTLE WALTER, JUNIOR WELLS and JIMMY JOHNSON. Starting off that block of legendary artists is a new cut by one of the legends still making music today at age 95... BOB STROGER who opens the show with his band THE HEADCUTTERS.

Lots of NEW tracks are also included and debuted in tonight's program. Cuts from newly dropped albums by DUKE ROBILLARD & HIS ALL-STAR BAND, LITTLE ED & THE BLUES IMPERIALS, THERESA JAMES & THE RHYTHM KINGS, MARIA MULDAUR, CRYSTAL SHAWANDA and OMAR COLEMAN & IGOR PRADO.

If you like great team-ups, I got some of those too. ALBERT KING & STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN, B.B. KING & ERIC CLAPTON, as well as JOE BONAMASSA & BETH HART.

Other artists heard on this edition of the program include: PAUL RODGERS, TITO JACKSON, SELWYN BIRCHWOOD and KATIE WEBSTER.

* Midwest BEAT Blues and Tom Lounges Record Bin are under the umbrella of Tom Lounges Entertainment, LLC