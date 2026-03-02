Midwest Beat Blues: February 27, 2026

This week's program is a hodge podge of artists that host Tom Lounges just feels like spinning and sharing -- some classics, some newer stuff and a whole hour of great pairings starts off the second half of the show. Among those artist pairings are: John Lee Hooker and Randy California of Spirit, Leslie West of Mountain and Steve Lukather of Toto, B.B. King and Albert King, Bobby Rush and Malcolm Bruce, and many others. This is a fun show with a lot of musical surprises.