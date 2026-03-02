© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat Blues: February 27, 2026

Published March 2, 2026 at 9:25 AM CST

This week's program is a hodge podge of artists that host Tom Lounges just feels like spinning and sharing -- some classics, some newer stuff and a whole hour of great pairings starts off the second half of the show.    Among those artist pairings are: John Lee Hooker and Randy California of Spirit, Leslie West of Mountain and Steve Lukather of TotoB.B. King and Albert KingBobby Rush and Malcolm Bruce, and many others.  This is a fun show with a lot of musical surprises.

