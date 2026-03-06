Midwest Beat Blues: March 6 , 2026

This week's program starts off with a twin spin from "Electric Swamp Funkin' Blues," the forthcoming new album from Alligator Records by SELWYN BIRCHWOOD. This show gives my listeners an advance preview of two of the album's most powerful songs -- "The Church of Electric Swamp Funkin' Blues" and "All Hail The Algorithm."

This week's edition also includes some of the latest songs from LIL' ED & THE BLUES IMPERIALS, ALLY VENABLE, and JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR. A special contest is also announced where blues fans can register for free to win prize packages related to blues guitarist JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR and her performance on Tuesday, March 31st at Hobart Art Theater.

The songlist for the show also includes deep cuts from artists like RUFUS THOMAS, MAURICE JOHN VAUGHAN, BILLY BRANCH, JOHNNY WINTER, RICK DERRINGER, ALVIN LEE, DEBORAH BONHAM, KOKO TAYLOR and others.