Midwest Beat Blues: March 3 2026

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

"MIDWEST BEAT with Tom Lounges"

on 89.1FM-LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA

Guest: CLASSICAL BLAST IN KILTS

This edition of Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges finds up gettin' our Irish on as we start gearing up for ST. PAT'S WEEK just around the corner.

My live call-in guests on this program were three members of CLASSICAL BLAST IN KILTS, who are performing their Celtic/Irish concert for the first time in Northwest Indiana on March 12th at Hobart Art Theater in downtown Hobart, IN.

This group have been wowing audiences for several years with their annual "Dark Side of the Yule" holiday concerts, only NOW they are bringing the music of the Emerald Isle to life in a very unique and dramatic style. Their repertoire mashes up traditional Celtic folk fare with modern rock and pop material made famous by Irish/Scottish artists.

If you've enjoyed their Christmas/Holiday shows and albums -- you will NOT want to miss their upcoming March 12th NWI performance at Hobart Art Theater. Hear all about it and hear samples of their repertoire on this edition of "Midwest Beat with Tom Lounges."