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Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat Blues: March 20, 2026

Published March 20, 2026 at 9:38 AM CDT

Tonight's "MIDWEST BEAT BLUES" features a fair share of homegrown blues talents in the second hour of the program.  Artists heard include: JACK WHITTLE, DAVE RUDOLF, JOE MARCINEK, PLANETARY BLUES BAND, LIZ MANDEVILLE and KEITH SCOTT.The first hour of the show shines a light on some of the newer guitar-slinging women of the blues like CAROLYN WONDERLAND, SAMANTHA FISH, JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR and SUE FOLEY after starting out with a classic rock woman giving her special treatment to an iconic blues tune.Others heard in tonight's program include: DUKE TUMATOE & THE POWER TRIO, RONNIE BAKER BROOKS, SAVOY BROWN, TAB BENOIT, ALBERT CASTIGLIA, RICK DERRINGER, WARREN HAYNES and others.

Midwest Beat Blues