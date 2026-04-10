Midwest Beat Blues: April 10, 2026

This week’s MIDWEST BEAT BLUES program offers listeners a killer two hours of great blues by legends and some up and coming talents.

The show begins with a string of great LIVE CONCERT recordings spanning styles and generations of various artists. Among them are: JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR, ALBERT KING, MARTY “BIG DOG” MERCER, ALBERT COLLINS, MUDDY WATERS, GARY MOORE, and others.

The second hour of the program features several new release cuts that only in the last two months have landed on Lounges’ desk and hit his radar. Among those playing these fresh tunes are: GABE STILLMAN, DUKE ROBILARD & HIS ALL-STAR BAND, JOE BONAMASSA, BILLY THOMPSON and GARRET T. WILLIE.

