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Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat Blues -

By Tom Lounges
Published April 20, 2026 at 9:03 AM CDT

MIDWEST BEAT BLUES with Tom Lounges
Originally Broadcast on APRIL 17, 2026

This edition of "MIDWEST BEAT BLUES" features a mix of vintage blues artists including JIMMY JOHNSON, JIMMY REED, OTIS RUSH, MICHAEL BLOOMFIELD, LUTHER ALLISON and the three Kings of the Blues.There’s newer music by the likes of COCO MONTOYA, BRIGITTE PURDY, and HERE COME THE MUMMIES, along with a handful of great Region-based blues cats like DEREK CARUSO & DONALD KINSEY, KEITH SCOTT, GARY PRIMICH and BRIAN GALLAMORE.  Tune in and turn it up!

Midwest Beat Blues
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
See stories by Tom Lounges