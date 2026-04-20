MIDWEST BEAT BLUES with Tom Lounges

Originally Broadcast on APRIL 17, 2026

This edition of "MIDWEST BEAT BLUES" features a mix of vintage blues artists including JIMMY JOHNSON, JIMMY REED, OTIS RUSH, MICHAEL BLOOMFIELD, LUTHER ALLISON and the three Kings of the Blues.There’s newer music by the likes of COCO MONTOYA, BRIGITTE PURDY, and HERE COME THE MUMMIES, along with a handful of great Region-based blues cats like DEREK CARUSO & DONALD KINSEY, KEITH SCOTT, GARY PRIMICH and BRIAN GALLAMORE. Tune in and turn it up!