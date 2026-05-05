© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat Blues: May 1, 2026

By Tom Lounges
Published May 5, 2026 at 12:56 PM CDT

This program was originally broadcast on May 1, 2026. Much of the playlist for this week's program was inspired by artists that show host and producer Tom Lounges had caught in concert, hung out with, or spoken to in recent weeks.

Among those artists were: KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD, DEVON ALLMAN, RONNIE BAKER BROOKS, WAYNE BAKER BROOKS, JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR KEITH SCOTT, ROGER EARL of Foghat, CARMINE APPICE of Cactus, and PAUL RODGERS of Bad Company.

Those who are listed above are some of the artists heard on this edition of the program.

One song in particular is being played for the first time on this show, is a newly unearthed lost classic from 2011 by Paul Rodgers. "I know the listeners will love it," says Lounges. "Especially once they hear the story behind the song's release."

Tune in for a fun and insightful new block of great blues!

Midwest Beat Blues
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
See stories by Tom Lounges