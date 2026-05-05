Midwest Beat Blues: May 1, 2026

This program was originally broadcast on May 1, 2026. Much of the playlist for this week's program was inspired by artists that show host and producer Tom Lounges had caught in concert, hung out with, or spoken to in recent weeks.

Among those artists were: KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD, DEVON ALLMAN, RONNIE BAKER BROOKS, WAYNE BAKER BROOKS, JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR KEITH SCOTT, ROGER EARL of Foghat, CARMINE APPICE of Cactus, and PAUL RODGERS of Bad Company.

Those who are listed above are some of the artists heard on this edition of the program.

One song in particular is being played for the first time on this show, is a newly unearthed lost classic from 2011 by Paul Rodgers. "I know the listeners will love it," says Lounges. "Especially once they hear the story behind the song's release."

Tune in for a fun and insightful new block of great blues!

