Midwset Beat Blues: May 22, 2026

This May 22, 2026 edition of the weekly "MIDWEST BEAT BLUES" program focuses on the blues side of the classic group, FOGHAT.

HOUR ONE features the band's 2010 "LAST TRAIN HOME" album played in its entirety -- 12 tracks of the heaviest blues contained on one album -- nine blues covers and three original songs written for this specific album.

HOUR TWO features highlights of my recent interview with FOGHAT founder/drummer ROGER EARL which covers some of the band's history, past and present members, and the success of their seventeenth and latest album "Sonic Mojo." Songs from "Sonic Mojo" and Foghat's 1977 ground breaking "Foghat Live" album are featured during the second hour tied to the commentary and conversation with Earl.