© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Asset 1.png
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Merrillville updates town website

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT
5-1-MerrillvilleWebsite.jpg
screenshot of merrillville.in.gov

Merrillville's website has gotten an update.

The redesigned website at merrillville.in.gov lets residents sign up for text and email alerts for things like road closures, meeting agendas and other updates. There's also a section where residents can "Report A Concern," such as potholes, street light outages and potential code enforcement violations.

But one of the biggest additions is a series of videos highlighting the area's attractions and quality of life. They were created by the town's Economic Development Department to try to attract new residents and businesses.

Tags
Local News Merrillville
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger