Merrillville updates town website

Merrillville's website has gotten an update.

The redesigned website at merrillville.in.gov lets residents sign up for text and email alerts for things like road closures, meeting agendas and other updates. There's also a section where residents can "Report A Concern," such as potholes, street light outages and potential code enforcement violations.

But one of the biggest additions is a series of videos highlighting the area's attractions and quality of life. They were created by the town's Economic Development Department to try to attract new residents and businesses.