Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) supports Lakeshore Public Media, Eye on the Arts

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced it has awarded $4,000 to Lakeshore Public Media through the Arts Organization Support grant program. The funds are designated to support the production of “Eye on the Arts” on the NWI nonprofit media station’s radio and television broadcasts.

“Eye on the Arts Radio” airs every Monday at 8:45 a.m. and again at 3:44 p.m. on Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast, 89.1FM, and livestreamed at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Hosted by John Cain, “Eye on the Arts Radio” showcases artists, exhibitors, and musicians from across the south shore.

“Eye on the Arts” is a half hour program that showcases a diverse range of local artists, artistic organizations, events and stories, demonstrating the power of arts in people’s lives, and how art and culture improve the quality of life for residents throughout the Region. “Eye on the Arts” airs on Lakeshore Public Media’s television broadcast, Lakeshore PBS.

Executive producer and vice president of production at Lakeshore Public Media, Tony Santucci has lead the production of “Eye on the Arts” since its inaugural premier in 2016.

“The grant from the Indiana Arts Commission has been there to support our mission since the launch of the show. Their help makes shining a light on local artists possible,” said Santucci. “With continued support, we are looking at adding new elements and new partnerships for the show that will help us explore ways to support the arts community and creative careers in the area. As we look ahead at our ninth season of ‘Eye on the Arts,’ we’re inspired to see that the culture and community of art in Northwest Indiana are as strong as ever.”

The “Eye on the Arts” series garnered a slate of awards throughout its airing including Lakeshore Public Media’s first Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award in 2021 in the Outstanding Achievement for Arts/Entertainment, Short Film category.

“Eye on the Arts” currently airs on Lakeshore PBS Wednesdays at 7 p.m. The series can also be streamed online at LakeshorePBS.org/Watch or via the free PBS Video App available to download on popular digital platforms like Amazon Fire TV, ROKU, Apple TV, iOS and Android. Lakeshore PBS’ channel listings and full TV schedule can be found online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org.

During its June 9 Quarterly Business Meeting, the Commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. Over 480 applications were reviewed by 146 panelists from around the state and country with expertise in the arts, community development, and nonprofit management.

Funding for the Indiana Arts Commission and its programs is provided by the Indiana General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.