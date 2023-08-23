Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department awarded Assistance to Firefighters Grant
The Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department in Porter County is getting some help from the federal government.
The department has gotten $247,200 from the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, according to U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan's office. It plans to use that money "to make critical improvements to operations and safety, equip and train emergency personnel, and enhance operational efficiencies."