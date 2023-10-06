Schererville firefighters recognized for lifesaving efforts in February structure fire

A group of Schererville firefighters is being recognized for their lifesaving efforts during a fire earlier this year.

On a Saturday morning in February, firefighters got a report of a structure fire with a person trapped. When they got there, firefighters say they found heavy smoke and flames, but they were able to find the unconscious victim and safely remove them. The person was then taken to the hospital for treatment. In a Facebook post, the Schererville Fire Department says, "The patient [is] alive today due to the quick and heroic efforts of the crew."

During Thursday's Schererville Board of Safety meeting, two firefighters were given the department's Courage Award, while four others received a Unit Citation.