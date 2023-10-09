Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department gets grant for thermal imaging camera
The Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department will be able to get new equipment with funding from the Porter County Community Foundation.
The fire department received $3,280 for a new thermal imaging camera. In a news release, the department says the device lets firefighters see through smoke or darkness, to find people who may be trapped in a home.
The fire department says the community foundation's support means it can give firefighters the "needed equipment to perform duties without limitations."