Local unemployment rates down but Lake County's remains highest in Indiana

Lake County's unemployment rate dropped by more than a full percentage point last month, but it still remains the highest in the state. Lake County's September unemployment rate was 4.8 percent, down from 5.9 in August but up from 3.7 in September of 2022, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's rate remains lower, but the trend was similar. It dropped to 3.5 percent last month. Both counties' labor forces shrunk from August to September, but grew slightly, when compared to last year.

When it comes to individual communities, Gary once again has the highest unemployment rate of Indiana's major cities at 8.6 percent.