© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local unemployment rates down but Lake County's remains highest in Indiana

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published October 23, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT
map provided by Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Lake County's unemployment rate dropped by more than a full percentage point last month, but it still remains the highest in the state. Lake County's September unemployment rate was 4.8 percent, down from 5.9 in August but up from 3.7 in September of 2022, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's rate remains lower, but the trend was similar. It dropped to 3.5 percent last month. Both counties' labor forces shrunk from August to September, but grew slightly, when compared to last year.

When it comes to individual communities, Gary once again has the highest unemployment rate of Indiana's major cities at 8.6 percent.

Tags
Local News northwest Indiana unemployment ratesunemploymentIndiana Department of Workforce Development
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger