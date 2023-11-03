Northwest Indiana communities awarded Community Crossings grants

Northwest Indiana is set to get millions of dollars for road projects. The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced its latest round of Community Crossings Matching Grants. They cover 50 percent of the project cost for larger communities and 75 percent for smaller ones.

Locally, Crown Point, East Chicago, Hammond and Merrillville all got the maximum of $1 million. So did Lake and LaPorte counties.

Other big grant recipients this round include Burns Harbor, Chesterton, Dyer, New Chicago, Porter and Michigan City. They each got more than $500,000.

Statewide, almost $92 million dollars was awarded to 188 cities, towns and counties during this grant cycle. Another call for projects opens in January.

Northwest Indiana Community Crossings Matching Grant Recipients:

Beverly Shores $41,430.90

Burns Harbor $970,181.04

Cedar Lake $87,200.00

Chesterton $545,062.77

Crown Point $1,000,000.00

Dune Acres $67,423.50

Dyer $879,407.50

East Chicago $1,000,000.00

Hammond $1,000,000.00

Lake County $1,000,000.00

LaPorte County $1,000,000.00

Merrillville $1,000,000.00

Michigan City $998,930.75

Munster $470,705.42

New Chicago $584,475.00

Portage $52,663.33

Porter $561,310.11

Porter County $125,876.48

