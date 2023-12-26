© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Indiana Representative Carolyn B. Jackson previews the 2024 legislative session

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published December 26, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST
Indiana House Democratic Caucus

The 2024 Indiana General Assembly will convene January 8, 2024 in Indianapolis at the Statehouse. The non-budget legislative session will be a short less controversial one than in years past. Indiana policymakers plan to prioritize education as well as work to improve laws already on the books for the betterment of all Hoosiers. Lakeshore Public Media will be speaking with several northwest Indiana elected office to get a preview the upcoming session. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to State Representative Carolyn B. Jackson a Democrat representing Indiana House District 1 (Hammond). Rep. Jackson also shares her take on Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion deal to acquire U.S. Steel as well as what bills she plans to file during the upcoming session.

Click here to take Rep. Carolyn B. Jackson's 2024 Legislative Survey
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
