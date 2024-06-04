I-80/94 construction moving to next phase

Work on I-80/94 is moving to its next phase.

Overnight lane closures are planned near Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue, to install new traffic configurations. Starting as soon as Thursday, westbound I-80/94 will be split, with two lanes to the left of the work zone and two lanes to the right. Eastbound traffic will be shifted to the right, with the work zone to the left.

The eastbound exit ramps to northbound Indianapolis Boulevard and both directions of Kennedy Avenue remain closed, along with the entrance ramps from Indianapolis Boulevard to eastbound I-80/94 and from Kennedy Avenue to westbound I-80/94. Those ramps are scheduled to remain closed through late June.

This is due to bridge deck overlay work on the bridges over Indianapolis Boulevard and the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad. Work will continue in phases through late August. A future phase will involve work on the ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to northbound Cline Avenue.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says to expect changing traffic patterns and delays during peak times.

