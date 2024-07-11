Regionally Speaking: Indiana's Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch on the epidemic of loneliness

The US surgeon general’s office recently issued an advisory report noting the country is facing an epidemic of loneliness. In response, The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs launched Building Socially Connected Communities, a new grant program aimed at enhancing stronger social connections. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to discuss this program as well as some of the new laws that went into effect July 1

