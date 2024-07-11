© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Regionally Speaking: Indiana's Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch on the epidemic of loneliness

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published July 11, 2024 at 12:37 PM CDT

The US surgeon general’s office recently issued an advisory report noting the country is facing an epidemic of loneliness. In response, The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs launched Building Socially Connected Communities, a new grant program aimed at enhancing stronger social connections. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to discuss this program as well as some of the new laws that went into effect July 1

Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingIndiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch2024 Indiana Legislative Session
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson