Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group October 2024 economic outlook
The Federal Reserve interest rate is the interest rate at which banks and credit unions borrow from and lend to each other, and is the benchmark for nearly all interest rates. In mid-September the Fed lowered its key interest. Ershang Liang, an economist with PNC Financial Services Group Inc. joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to share what this rate cut will mean for the local, statewide and national economies.