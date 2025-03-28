Lake County advocates voice concern with proposed Medicaid changes

A rally against possible Medicaid cuts took place outside the Lake County Government Center on Friday. Health care providers, disability advocates and government leaders gathered to voice concerns about Indiana Senate Bill 2.

"I ask Governor Braun to have a heart, a servant's heart, a heart that cares for the people that you represent," said Pastor Joy Heine of Bethel Lutheran Church in Gary and a member of the Northwest Indiana Interfaith Action Network.

Among other things, Senate Bill 2 would bring back work reporting requirements for the Healthy Indiana Plan, increase eligibility monitoring and codify a ban on marketing for Medicaid.

Edgewater Health President and CEO Dr. Danita Johnson Woods worries the bill's recertification requirements could put families at risk. "One error could mean a loss of coverage and a patient making a choice between rent and lifesaving insulin," Johnson Woods said. "One lapse in coverage for a quarter could mean the difference between life and death."

Jordan Musenbrock with Everybody Counts, which advocates for people with disabilities, said they deserve the opportunity to live with dignity. "Medicaid paid for my wheelchairs, which are essential to my livelihood," Musenbrock said. "My wheelchair isn’t just a tool, but it’s an extension of myself and something I wouldn’t be able to afford without Medicaid. It’s my independence.

Those in attendance were also introduced to a seven-year-old with Down syndrome, who's needed 10 surgeries since he was born. His grandmother said he's doing well now, thanks to the care he was able to get through Medicaid.

Senate Bill 2 is currently being considered by the House Ways and Means Committee. Committee member Earl Harris Jr. (D-East Chicago) said he's happy a proposed cap on enrollment in the Healthy Indiana Plan has been removed, but he still wants to get rid of the work requirement and other provisions.

"Whether you think you can do it or not, you have to fight, you have to talk to people, convince," Harris said. "I always talk about advocacy because some of those improvements that have happened are happening because advocates get involved."

He said the state should be making it easier for residents to access health care, not harder.