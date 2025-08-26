West Nile Detected in Porter County

Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus were identified and confirmed as of Tuesday to be in Porter County, according to The Indiana Department of Health.

Residents are urged to adopt preventative measures to minimize exposure when outdoors.

Eight of the county's 40 mosquito testing pools — the latter of which contains nearly 1,500 mosquitoes — tested positive for the virus.

The presence of West Nile virus in Lake County's mosquito population was confirmed in late July — as of Tuesday, nine of that county's 82 pools have tested positive.

The virus, in total, is present in 78 counties across the state; However, to date, only five people in the state have been infected by the West Nile virus, none living in Northwest Indiana. Four have been hospitalized and one person has died, according to data from the state.

Most infected individuals may not show symptoms, but some could experience mild illness, including fever and headaches. Severe cases might involve neurological complications. Those over the age of 60 or with health issues face heightened risks. Anyone suspecting infection should consult a healthcare provider.

Health officials recommend using EPA-registered insect repellents, wearing long sleeves and pants and staying indoors during peak mosquito activity in the late afternoon and early morning. Removing standing water, such as in old tires, pots and gutters, can help reduce mosquito breeding sites.