Michigan City Shooting Victim Has Died

The Michigan City Police Department gave an update Thursday afternoon on the man who was shot Wednesday morning.

The department stated that 25-year-old Jacob Addison of Michigan City died at 2:36 p,m. A homicide investigation is still underway with police saying , “the shooting was "not a random act of violence and therefore was an isolated incident with no additional danger to the community."

The details that led the police to conclude that the shooting was not random was not elaborated on publicly.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of Franklin to reports of a shooting victim. Responding units found a man inside who had been shot and critically injured according to Wednesday evening’s events.

First aid measures were started, and Addison was taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City and then to South Bend Memorial Hospital for advanced care.

The shooting came within weeks of Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch speaking out against gun violence in the city that she said had become out of control and that cannot be normalized.

The mayor intends to meet with law enforcement, clergy, educators, business owners and youth advocates to strengthen the city's ‘Safe Streets initiative’, expand community outreach and restore safety in neighborhoods