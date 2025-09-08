Crown Point Library Seeking Budget Appropriations

The Crown Point Community Library will seek budgetary appropriations, including approximately $15,000 for safety upgrades, at the Lake County Council meeting Tuesday.

Director of the Crown Point Community Library, Julie Wendorf, presented the council Thursday with three budgetary appropriations: $197,500 from the library’s rainy day fund, $35,589 from the Library Improvement Reserve Fund (LIRF) for separate HVAC repairs, and $14,438 from the library’s excess welfare distribution fund.

The proposed “rainy day fund appropriation" will cover the cost of having to replace one-fourth of the library’s HVAC system. In June, library staff discovered that a portion of the library’s HVAC system wasn’t working, and the appropriation covers the cost of construction and three temporary units.

The LIRF fund appropriation covers HVAC repairs that the library has completed since the beginning of the year.

With the library’s excess welfare distribution fund, it will go toward installing key fobs on doors for staff-only areas inside the library for safety purposes. .

“We’ve had some incidents at the Crown Point location that have made me want to double down on security and having safe places for staff,” Wendorf said. “We’ve had patrons gaining entrance to staff-only spaces that aren't appropriate.”

The Lake County Council is the library’s fiscal body, Wendorf said, so to spend library funds not budgeted for requires council approval.

Wendorf went on to say, “I need approval to spend over our max allowable budget,” Wendorf said. “It’s not the county council’s money, it’s the library’s cash reserves.”

Council President Christine Cid, D-5th, said the appropriations will not increase the library’s levy. Cid said she supports the appropriations.