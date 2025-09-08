Derailed Tracks Up and Operating

The partial derailment over the weekend of an eastbound train in Valparaiso was triggered when operators engaged emergency brakes after spotting someone lying on the tracks ahead, according to the railroad company.

CFE Spokesman Tom Ciuba said the derailment occurred late Saturday night as the Chicago., Ft. Wayne & Eastern Railroad train was headed toward Fort Wayne when four empty auto-tracks derailed during the emergency stop.

The derailed cars remained upright, though the track was damaged and numerous crossings were impacted into Sunday, according to Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall.

Crossings that were forced closed by the incident included Greenwich Street, Axe Avenue, Franklin Street, Washington Street, Lafayette Street and Napoleon Street.

Ciuba went on to say, "There were no injuries, and no hazardous material was involved,"

After crews cleaned the majority of the incident up Sunday, as of Monday morning, the line is fully up and operational.