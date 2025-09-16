Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission Board Meeting

The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC) Executive Board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. and will be held in the Lake Michigan Room at the NIRPC offices, located at 6100 Southport Road, Portage, IN 46368. The meeting will also be live-streamed via the commission's YouTube channel at NIRPCPlanning—YouTube.

Following the Executive Board meeting, you are invited to stay and participate in the GOEVIN Ride & Drive event sponsored by Drive Clean Indiana (DCI), which will be held in NIRPC’s parking lot. Attendees will have the opportunity to: Test drive Electric Vehicles (EVs), meet with EV charging providers and ask questions and receive updates on various EV programs.