Mrvan Sends Letter to United States Department of Transportation

Today, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan sent a letter to Secretary of the United States Department of Transportation Sean Duffy regarding the recently announced rescission of federal funding for a CITGO terminal located in East Chicago, Indiana.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “The Trump Administration’s decision to rescind this federal investment jeopardizes millions of dollars in private sector commitments and threatens the loss of good-paying union jobs in Northwest Indiana. This reckless action also undermines efforts to establish a sustainable aviation fuel blending hub in East Chicago, a project that would reduce harmful emissions, strengthen domestic manufacturing, and open new markets for American workers and businesses. I strongly urge Secretary Duffy to provide transparency regarding the Department’s reasoning and to immediately reconsider this harmful decision. The people of Northwest Indiana should not have their economic opportunities and future sustainability sacrificed for shortsighted political purposes.”

Mrvan’s letter to Secretary Duffy stated:

“Dear Secretary Duffy,

I write today regarding awarded projects under the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Fueling Aviation’s Sustainable Transition (FAST) Grant Program.

In August 2024, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced the FAA awarded approximately $291 million to 36 projects in 22 states through the FAST Grant Program. This investment in advancing the nation’s development of low-emission aviation technologies heavily favored applicants dedicated to producing, transporting, blending, or storing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The infrastructure proposed for construction under these awarded projects aimed to put to work our building and construction trades at the onset, then support the capacity for new jobs and develop supply chain partnerships upon completion, thereby increasing the competitiveness and efficiencies within the commercial aviation and aerospace industry.

Recently, and regrettably, it has come to my attention that some awardees under the FAST Grant Program received notification from the FAA that FAST-SAF grant awards are rescinded.

This update as to the partnership between the government and awardees is disheartening given the magnitude of increased economic impact these projects would have within their respective regions as well as nationally. One such project is the award for CITGO’s East Chicago Terminal, in Indiana’s First Congressional District, where the project would be integrated into the existing jet fuel distribution hub and where existing pipeline infrastructure allows for the movement of fuel to Chicago O’Hare, Chicago Midway, Rockford and Milwaukee airports. The awarded proposal noted jet fuel end users at commercial and general aviation airports would be positioned to benefit from the project, including over forty airlines utilizing commercial airports within the Chicago region.

As we work to create opportunities for employment and wealth throughout our nation, the disinvestment in America’s aviation supply chains and within the commercial aviation and aerospace industry is counterproductive to the efforts to invest in America, particularly in manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure. I respectfully ask for your insight as to the rescinding of FAST Grant Program awards and as to similar future funding opportunities that DOT may offer.

Thank you for your attention to this request. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

Rep. Frank J. Mrvan”