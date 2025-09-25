2025 SEAC Ethics Summit

The Shared Ethics Advisory Commission (SEAC) is holding their 2025 Ethics Summit the morning of October 30th at Avalon Manor in Merrillville.

Since 2005, the Shared Ethics Advisory Commission has committed themselves to the Shared Code of Ethics & Values across Lake and Porter County. These cities, towns and counties work together to achieve the Commission’s primary goals of heightening awareness of ethics issues within municipal government and assisting municipal employees with the practical tools to make ethical decisions.

Registration and breakfast will begin at 8:00am CT. The program will start at 8:30am CT with a panel of local NWI Mayors to discuss ethics in local government. The program will end late morning after group discussion of relevant ethics case studies.

Also, they are proud to be celebrating SEAC's 20th anniversary so there will be commemorative gifts!