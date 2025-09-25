© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Computer Network Outage Still Being Investigated

Lakeshore Public Media | By Jona Robinson
Published September 25, 2025 at 7:47 PM CDT

A disruption to Michigan City's computer network on Tuesday prompted officials to take parts of its system offline as a precaution. The city is still investigating and has not identified what caused the outage.

Police and emergency dispatch communications were not affected, Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch's office said in a news release Thursday. Officials have partnered with network specialists to work on restoring operations.

The release did not specify what specific systems had gone down, and it was not immediately clear if personal information was at risk.

The city said the investigation of what caused the disruption is still in its early stages, and the timeline for full restoration is unknown at this time.
city of Michigan City, La Porte, Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch
Jona Robinson
Morning Edition Host/Reporter
