Lake County Stormwater Management Lauded

Friday September 26. , Lake County Surveyor Bill Emerson Jr., PE, and his staff were honored for the county’s stormwater management program.

The Indiana Association of Floodplain and Stormwater Management (INAFSM) presented the 2025 Excellence in Stormwater Management Award to Emerson and his staff at its annual meeting in September.

“This would not be possible without the hard work of the Lake County Drainage Board (the

Commissioners) the Lake County Advisory Drainage Committee, the Lake County Council, the amazing Surveyor’s Office staff and all of our community partners,” Emerson said. “I am proud to be a part of this team.”

The award was established by INAFSM in 1997 to recognize an outstanding stormwater management program or an outstanding stormwater manager.

According to the organization’s website, this award may be bestowed annually upon a local unit of government or an individual, affiliated with the state or a local government, who has consistently demonstrated leadership in the area of stormwater management and has instituted approach consistent with the INAFSM vision of sound water resources management in Indiana